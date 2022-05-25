Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,819,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,429,577 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $419,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Comerica by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 610.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 156,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

