Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stake Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 11.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $351,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.54. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.19 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

