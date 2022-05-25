Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,591.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 416,918 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 105,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,360,000 after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,369,000.

PBW stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

