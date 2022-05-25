ION (ION) Market Capitalization Achieves $241,425.27

ION (ION) traded 129.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $241,425.27 and approximately $61.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00096747 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00299786 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00025854 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,743,893 coins and its circulating supply is 13,843,893 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.