IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.72 Per Share

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from IP Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IPO opened at GBX 81.05 ($1.02) on Wednesday. IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73.70 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 156.20 ($1.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £838.13 million and a PE ratio of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.04) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other IP Group news, insider David Baynes sold 34,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.07), for a total value of £29,014.75 ($36,510.32).

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

