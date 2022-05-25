iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Trading Down 0.1%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.03. Approximately 5,010,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 40,167,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 180,230 shares during the period.

