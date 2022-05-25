iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:IPW opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46. iPower has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $10.73.
About iPower (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.