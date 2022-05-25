IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIX opened at $3.03 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.