Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. 2,542,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,867. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,873,000 after acquiring an additional 167,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,297,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,377,000 after acquiring an additional 418,756 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after acquiring an additional 594,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,288,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 119,916 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

