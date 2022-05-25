iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $114.31. 62,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.31. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

