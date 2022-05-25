iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Reliant Wealth Planning’s 5th Largest Position

Reliant Wealth Planning raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,545,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.09. 1,194,914 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

