iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.31

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 10161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

