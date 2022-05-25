iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after acquiring an additional 185,443 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MXI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.39. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,159. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $97.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.