iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $20,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,021,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,213,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.87. 5,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,925. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.13 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

