iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 41,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

