iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 383,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,135,167 shares.The stock last traded at $43.91 and had previously closed at $42.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TNF LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

