Jack in the Box (JACK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.77.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

