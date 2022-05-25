Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Up to $68.54

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.54, but opened at $70.72. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 3,467 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.44.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.