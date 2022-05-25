Jakob Haldor Topsoe Purchases 1,481 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $23,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.13.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

