James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Trading Up 4%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 64,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JHX shares. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

