Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.19 Per Share

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $1.04.
JCYGY stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $43.59.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile (Get Rating)
