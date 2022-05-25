JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Target Price to GBX 225

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 276 ($3.47) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.40) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 325.83 ($4.10).

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 196.94 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 191.90 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.20 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.90.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

