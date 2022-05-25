Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 8,040 ($101.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £508.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 5,740 ($72.23) and a one year high of GBX 8,800 ($110.73). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,066.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,505.82.
Judges Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
