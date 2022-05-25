Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 8,040 ($101.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £508.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 5,740 ($72.23) and a one year high of GBX 8,800 ($110.73). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,066.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,505.82.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Judges Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.