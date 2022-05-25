Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.96 and last traded at $34.96. Approximately 554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 164,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.
KAMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock has a market cap of $988.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
