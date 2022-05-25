Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.96 and last traded at $34.96. Approximately 554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 164,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $988.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

