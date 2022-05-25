Katalyo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $97,055.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $350,448.89 and $97,055.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.34 or 0.56077884 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00494288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

