Katalyo (KTLYO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $100,686.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $361,181.31 and $100,686.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,930.08 or 0.29683806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00494973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00034010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,096.17 or 1.39928745 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

