Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of STERIS worth $17,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $228.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.16. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $188.10 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

