Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 1,141 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Acuity Brands worth $41,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 163,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $164.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.51 and a 200 day moving average of $191.46. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.47 and a twelve month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

