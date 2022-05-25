Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 520 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $191.61 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

