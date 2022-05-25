Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

