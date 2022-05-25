Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $37,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after acquiring an additional 641,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 489,424 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 750.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 369,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 325,845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,541,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

