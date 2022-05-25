Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $21.70 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 228,439 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $224.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.62.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.