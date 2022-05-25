Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $24,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

TRV stock opened at $173.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.