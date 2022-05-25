Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 72,313 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

