Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 14,417 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,489,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,831 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average of $166.20. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

