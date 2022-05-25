Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 9,284 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 472,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 158,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

