Kcash Price Hits $0.0012 (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Kcash has a market cap of $550,302.82 and approximately $357,533.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

