Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.43) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.61% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 457 ($5.75) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 401.91 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($6.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 474.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 449.46. The stock has a market cap of £433.79 million and a PE ratio of 4.86.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

