Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.43) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.61% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 457 ($5.75) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 401.91 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($6.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 474.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 449.46. The stock has a market cap of £433.79 million and a PE ratio of 4.86.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.