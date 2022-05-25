Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Shares Down 17.4%

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY – Get Rating) was down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61.

About Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

