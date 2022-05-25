KeyCorp (KEY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 15th

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after purchasing an additional 834,564 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 933.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 280,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 253,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

