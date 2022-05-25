Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 645 ($8.12). Approximately 19,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 28,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($7.93).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 652.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 742.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of £201.72 million and a PE ratio of 30.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 21.20 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

