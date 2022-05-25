Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142,042 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978,425 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.57% of Kinross Gold worth $47,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

