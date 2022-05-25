KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Reduced by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after buying an additional 310,610 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after purchasing an additional 301,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289,915 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

