Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0404 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $25.24 million and approximately $276,790.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 624,589,294 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

