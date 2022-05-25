Klever (KLV) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Klever (KLV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $69.71 million and $7.41 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,874.56 or 0.43326315 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00500149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033411 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,281.26 or 1.38922431 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.