kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Trading Up 4.7%

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 114,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 42,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.27 million and a P/E ratio of -30.80.
About kneat.com (CVE:KSI)
