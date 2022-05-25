Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kopin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.25. Kopin has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. On average, analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 2,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

