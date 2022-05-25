Kuverit 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (KUV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $116,670.18 and $4.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kuverit has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kuverit

KUV is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

