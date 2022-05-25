Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,633 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $57,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $470.97 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

