Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.84

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSGOF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

